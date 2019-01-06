Private Policy Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Dubbed “Human vs. Money,” Private Policy’s show in partnership with GQ Presents was a commentary on society’s relationship with money. Designers Siying Qu and Haoran Li showed four capsules, themed around robbers, the youth, police and bankers.

The first two groups focused on workwear styles, including a padded harness that was made from shredded American dollar bills, while a selection of track pants, hoodies and T-shirts also cycled through the capsules.

The collection gained traction when Qu and Li presented their last two capsules, where they played with textures and showed off their tailoring skills. Leather and canvas jackets with exaggerated shoulders transitioned into boxy, straight fit suits. These stood out in metallic bronze and olive green tones.

A beige and orange quilted jacket with slits at the elbows was also a winner, with a print inspired by money roll wrappers. The show finished with two fall appropriate wool coats, a cocoon style and a straight, single-breasted option.