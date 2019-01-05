  View Gallery — 38   Photos


Yushan Li and Jun Zhou’s fall collection was a celebration of the individual and a clever reinvention of classic shapes. The duo added neon piping to the seams of sharply tailored pieces, and took inspiration from classic British and Chinese designs.

“In the age of social media everyone has become carbon copies of each other,” Li said backstage.

Duffle coats came in relaxed silhouettes with giant toggle fastenings, while cheongsams were loosened to create a boxy, fluid shape. They played with proportion once again, pairing oversized outerwear with slim-fit, cropped trousers.

Pronounce Men's Fall 2019

38 Photos 

Workwear staples, such as the single-breasted suit and trench were given an upgrade, with exaggerated collars or silver baubles at the neckline of a teal tweed jacket. Elsewhere, a rope print snaked through skin tight shirts while an abstract patchwork face design stared from backless apron-style tops.

load comments