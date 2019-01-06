Wood Wood Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Danish label Wood Wood took the sportswear route for fall, by way of the Alps.

Dubbed “Come Down Easy,” the collection was filled with skiing references, from the puffer jackets to camouflage track suits, jersey tops inspired by skiing underwear and roomy intarsia knits that referenced “Scandinavian folklore.”

Shirts and midi dresses featuring prints of old-school patches with images from various ski resorts had a charming, nostalgic feel.

There were pieces that ensured the range was city-appropriate too, as in corduroy dresses for women and pea coats or bright red shirts for men.

The sporty feel, mix of technical elements with ready-to-wear and Nineties accessories that topped it all off – think bucket hats and Oakley-style sunglasses – sure ticked a lot of trend boxes and there were plenty of desirable pieces within the range that could translate well on a shop floor. But the collection didn’t have a clear point of different to the array of the sporty, contemporary collections in the market right now.