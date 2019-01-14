Aspesi Men's Fall 2019

- Galleries
- Collection
For next winter, Aspesi translated its signature Milanese elegance into a versatile collection aimed at a range of men. Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty of options in the N/Aspesi line of puffers and high-tech jackets offering great insulation and a colorful, sporty style. An urban, more sophisticated attitude was injected into the collection of tailored coats and blazers — all cut in deconstructed silhouettes — which were matched with indigo denim pants, shirts and polos. For the cool kids, the brand’s Kinky Atoms characters appeared as embroidered patches peppering hoodies, anoraks and vests crafted from cozy fleece.