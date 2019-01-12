Biuu Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

The Shanghai-based label designed by Wu Hao looked to opposites, outer space and the ancient Mayans for this polished collection of streetwear and tailored clothing. Tracksuits and slim boiler suits came color blocked, with pixel patterns or sparkling panels, while a puffer coat had a wavy optical grid print. Hao’s knits and tailored outerwear were standouts, as in a loose orange waffle knit sweater, and another with the image of an astronaut on the back. A dove gray car coat glistened as if it was wet while another, longer one was blindingly bright thanks to a flourish of neon yellow quilting that may well turn France’s “gilets jaunes” green with envy. An orange coat was tempered by the addition of a sleeveless, black leather vest, while stripes in primary colors jazzed up a few sober gray plaid jackets. Since he began showing in Milan last January, Hao has been looking to impress audiences in Europe and Asia-Pacific with his designs, and is making progress with two flagship stores in Shanghai.