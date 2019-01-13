Buscemi Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

“It’s hard to tell the full story only with shoes,” said Jon Buscemi, explaining the reason behind his decision to launch a ready-to-wear line under his Buscemi label. “The entire collection is part of my life,” continued the Los Angeles-based designer, who developed an elevated streetwear lineup filled with references to his background.

A New York native, he reproduced maps of the metropolis on coats and denim pieces, while references to brands of the Nineties like Ralph Lauren and Burberry were injected in the preppy duffle coats, tartan blazers and trench styles, worn over jacquard sweaters showing the Manhattan skyline.

In keeping with Buscemi’s passion for house and hip-hop music, he paid homage to American independent music record label Nervous Records by decorating sweatshirts and hoodies with its signature cartoonish logo rendered in sequins.

Acid washed and destroyed jeans, tie-dye outerwear, urban puffers and logo hoodies covered with crystals completed the high-end, urban offering of the brand, which is gearing up to replicate the success of its sneakers with Insta-cool clothes.