Cividini Men's Fall 2019

Artisanal quality met high-tech innovation in the Cividini collection. The brand’s signature elegance was reflected in a line of cashmere sweaters, including a style embellished with two buttons at the collar; a nylon hoodie, and a bomber style with the front crafted from a technical material, which was embellished with utility pockets. While houndstooth and argyle patterns paid tribute to the men’s wear tradition, sprayed effects and asymmetric colorblocking added an eccentric feel to cardigans and polo knits.