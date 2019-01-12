Corneliani Men's Fall 2019

Coats were a key focus of the Corneliani collection, shown deconstructed, in the softest double cashmere, at times belted, sometimes hooded, but always feather-light, cozy, relaxed and yet luxurious.

The brand’s outerwear was all carefully conceived, from the sleek suede bomber with a removable shearling lining to the leather reversible biker styles that turn into waterproof wool jackets. “De-formalizing” does not mean straying from luxury at Corneliani and Stefano Gaudioso Tramonte, general merchandising manager and creative director, also showed “acquarello,” or “water color,” seamless knitwear, very light and dyed with a spray effect in soft shades ranging from green to eggplant. The lightness was carried over to the pants, either with drawstrings, or with flat side pockets.

Corneliani continued to develop its “Style & Freedom” capsule for a luxury leisure-gym wardrobe, with garment dyed silk-wool hoodies and a jersey-lined leather sweatshirt.

Despite the changes in the management of the company, controlled by Bahrain-based Investcorp – chief executive officer Paolo Roviera exited in November and was succeeded by Luigi Ferrando – Corneliani is not straying from its artisanal roots but is at the same time evolving its style with a more modern approach.