Danilo Paura Men's Fall 2019

Danilo Paura chose a small, newly refurbished theater in central Milan — a gem of a place called Teatro Gerolamo — to show off his colorful collection of streetwear and sporty styles, all of which are made in Italy. Looks included puffers, zebra-print trousers and scarves, knits in shades of acid green or bright blue — and even a pinstripe suit. On the footwear front, there were hiking boots and cowboy styles. Paura said that, more than anything else, he was proud of his fabrics, which included wool, cashmere, brushed mohair and cotton, and of their provenance and comfort.