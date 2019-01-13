Dondup Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Dondup’s collection for fall was extensive but well edited, with the elaboration of key outerwear pieces and the brand’s core denim products.

A white sheepskin bomber jacket flanked a beautiful handknit sweater with inlay motifs. These could be paired with any of the variations on Dondup’s denim pants. Black denim is a strong trend for fall at the brand, seen on new five-pocket models, for example, or embellished with black velvet piping.

There was a military streak in the collection, which included eye-catching pants with a patchwork of maxi pockets in different fabrics, from satin to corduroy, worn with an oversized cardigan with a camouflage-effect finishing.

The military colors appeared on a puffer jacket that was jazzed up by large horizontal bands in bright fuchsia and burgundy.

There were also some less sporty looks, such as a white shirt with the 12 astrological signs applied in gold sequins, which stood out next to a sleek coat with velvet revers. Such glittering details also appeared as Lurex profiles on a trench or pants.