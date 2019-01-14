Isabel Benenato Men's Fall 2019

- Galleries
- Collection
Post-punk references were injected into the Isabel Benenato collection, which was rooted in a bit romantic and decadent aesthetic. Slim-fit suits were worn with elongated silk shirts, while lightweight mohair sweaters and cardigans revealed an unfinished, artisanal touch. Playing with proportions, the designer matched leather perfecto jackets with long knitted pieces and tiny metallic chains gave a gothic feel to velvet suits worked in dark tones. In keeping with the men’s collection, the women’s numbers channeled the same nocturnal mood, with cadet jackets worn with skin-tight leather pants and fluid oversize blouses and an artisanal sweater showing cutout details was matched with a long fluid plissé skirt showing a sensual high slit.