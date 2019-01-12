Kiton Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

“Respect” was one of the words spelled out on the walls of the Kiton showroom in Milan. “We must not forget where we come from,” said chief executive officer Antonio De Matteis. “I think too many are losing their way.”

To avoid that trap, Kiton’s core customer remains central to the brand and he is a global traveler—whether for business or pleasure. And that man needs a light, deconstructed suit that can be pulled out of a suitcase without any fuss. “Formal wear becomes smart casual clothing,” said De Matteis. One that comes with price tags that can reach between 30,000 and 50,000 euros in the case of soft vicuña jackets.

Exclusive fabrics continued to add new touches to Kiton’s staple Prince of Wales or houndstooth jackets. Four-ply cashmere jackets and hoodie shirts stood out, flanked by military styles similar to parkas with fur collars or reversible quilted jackets and a cashmere coat lined in weasel, nutria or mink combined with a double face garment with an extractable fleece lining.

Mariano and Walter De Matteis, the twin brothers and sons of the ceo, presented the third collection of their KNT line, which employs the same premium fabrics as Kiton but with a sportier and more youthful edge. The brothers showcased jackets, joggers, shirts and sneakers with graphic patterns in a color palette that was mostly black, white, gray and blue.