Les Hommes Men's Fall 2019

Things change, and sometimes it’s just great. That’s the case for Les Hommes, which this season ditched the ultra sleek and sometimes too rigid design of previous seasons to embrace a cooler, more relaxed and playful aesthetic.

Combining a Himalayan hiking inspiration with a Nineties rave feel, Tom Notte and Bart Vandebosch delivered a collection where the brand’s signature tailoring – this season’s softened and deconstructed – was matched with technical anoraks, puffers and windbreakers worked in bold neon tones of orange, pink, blue and green. In keeping with the Tibetan mountaineering theme, artisanal sweaters were crafted using different knitting techniques to reproduce the faded, multicolor wooden doors of Himalayan cabins welcoming excursionists.

In addition, the wrapped tunics of Tibetan monks inspired the silhouette of cropped pants with wide pleats on the front, while a collaboration with Italian heritage sportswear label Sergio Tacchini, which included T-shirts and track suits, introduced a hip urban-street feel.