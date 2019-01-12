M1992 Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Memories of his teenage years characterized by frequent trips to London to study English influenced Dorian Tarantini’s fall collection. References to the glorious times of Nineties Britpop music defined the distinctive look of the lineup.

Post-Internet reinterpretations of music personalities of that time, including Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis or Blur’s front man Damon Albarn, walked the runway staged inside the recently renovated event room of Milan hotel Principe di Savoia, which in the Eighties hosted shows by such labels as Gianfranco Ferré, Krizia and Dolce & Gabbana. In keeping with the location’s glorious past, Tarantini combined the British references with an Italian sartorial sensibility, informing the lineup of slim tailored suits with slightly boxy jackets and ankle-length flared pants.

Co-branded Baracuta Harrington jackets with their signature tartan linings; rugby polos showing customized M1992 crests with the wording “Honor” matched with plaid trousers; a Sixties collarless jacket splashed with the Union Jack, also rendered with Swarovski crystals on a sweatshirt, and washed cotton Millerain outerwear were a tribute to British popular cultural. These were contrasted by refined coats and suits in traditional patterns with allover printed shirts and overcoats peppered with images of suburban views and middle-class rioters.

With this energetic collection, M1992 graduated from being another cool street brand aimed at a young audience to a mature men’s wear label offering a wide and very personal fashion proposition able to compete internationally.