As the world ponders the future of sportswear, Marcelo Burlon’s riposte was a fun, anything goes, mix-and-match approach drawing on his reading of the traveler aesthetic.

“Visually, they look super wrong, the way they combine clothes, [such as mixing] animal prints with sportswear, [but] for us, it’s super right,” said the designer backstage.

Burlon for the storyline channeled the theme of “abandoned amusement parks, and the dark side of things.” Through a rainbow arch of colored light bulbs, down a glittery black runway, came looks mixing clean tailored pieces and urban staples like camo parkas with trashy raver-flavored elements such as cow print fleeces, color-blocked track tops, velvet hoodies embroidered at the back with imaginary names of fairground rides, striped fake furs and even a black-and-red cow print sequin baseball jacket.

Things felt more kids-around-a-campfire than “Lost Boys,” though. The collection’s real fantasy moment came from the fantastic airbrush-style fairground scapes by Swiss artist Dexter Maurer, which decorated everything from shirts to puffer jackets. They hit the senses, and added depth to the collection.