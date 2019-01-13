Missoni Men's Fall 2019

- Galleries
- Collection
An international art dealer was the male character that Angela Missoni had in mind for fall. In keeping with her inspiration, she collaborated with contemporary artist Anton Alvarez, who created an installation at the brand’s Milan showroom. His sinuous and colorful sculptures resonated in the collection, where abstract motifs were rendered on soft mohair sweaters as well as in textured, hand-embroidered, whirling patterns that peppered beautiful turtleneck knits. The brand’s color sensibility shined in the cashmere styles, including a bomber with a corduroy collar and in deconstructed shirt jackets. A charming addition to the brand’s offering — a knitted tuxedo with Lurex threads — would be a great option for sophisticated Hollywood stars gearing up for awards season.