MR & MRS Italy Men's Fall 2019

A spectrum of forest green shells lent a more formal mood to Mr and Mrs Italy’s latest takes on its signature Jazzy parka, with detachable raccoon-trimmed hoods and mink linings.

Other key items included two-for-one cotton-shell primary Cortina parkas in a choice of three weights with mix-and-match detachable waistcoats in down or fur. The line’s shearling capsule ranged from a long hybrid style with a down upper in a camo-logo print to a super-soft merino-shearling aviator.

The brand also presented its second men’s footwear collection, including sock sneakers, pedule boots in a mix of leather and Neoprene, and sneakers.

A preview of the brand’s redesigned logo — set to be presented at Milan Women’s Week in February — also surfaced on white bands striping across a black puffer.