MSGM Men's Fall 2019

Massimo Giorgetti’s Sunday got off to a turbo-charged start in this dynamic homage to motor racing culture, mixing in tailoring and a Nineties post-punk attitude, Milano style.

The motorsport theme came through most literally in the flame-licked denim, logo T-shirts, archive photos of Ayrton Senna printed in shirts, and color-blocked shiny leathers with gathered drawstring waists.

Channeling a vitamin-charged energy, meanwhile, were the pink and orange neon K-ways in crunchy technical nylon, interspersed with gray and beige total looks with more of a Made-in-Italy bent, with puffers and leopard-print fleeces layered over elegant double-breasted wool coats. Giving a symbolic hometown nod were the black sweatshirts embroidered with the outline of the Madonnina topping the spire of Milan’s Duomo cathedral, part of the city’s skyline.

Tailoring in the expanded collection ranged from boxy double-breasted pinstripe blazers to the designer’s take on the new suit, pairing a zipped top and pant with the word ‘proibito,’ or ‘forbidden,’ printed on the fly.

The designer’s collaboration with Fila, on the brand’s 1992 Silva model, came strung from fanny packs worn by some of the models, with square-toed boots punctuating most of the looks.

Dynamic black-and-white scenes from the Eighties Japanese soccer-themed cartoon “Holly & Benji” surfaced in jacquards on coats, with as Giorgetti’s message to the world: “If everything is under control, you need to change gear.”