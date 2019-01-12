Peuterey Men's Fall 2019

- Galleries
Pueterey embraced innovation for fall. The brand this season relaunched its wellknown Guardian parka, but also experimented with new silhouettes, materials and finishing. For example, it developed a range of minimal thermo-stitched outerwear styles crafted from an innovative multilayer material with a water repellent polyurethane membrane, while the lightweight padding was realized with high-tech PrimaLoft. The sustainable padding also appeared in a revisited down proof jacket, where a stretch jacquard fabric was decorated with graphic quilting. A more classic, outdoor-inspired look was conveyed in canvas parkas embellished with fox fur touches at the hoods and with cord and leather drawstrings.