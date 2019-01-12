Philipp Plein Men's Fall 2019

Philipp Plein marked the 20th anniversary of his brand with a more intimate show, compared with his past theatrical extravaganzas. That said, a performance introducing the show by Brandon Flowers and The Killers had guests, including Plein’s longtime fan Paris Hilton, chanting and dancing to their hit “Human” under the gilded and frescoed ceilings of the storied Palazzo Clerici.

More intimate maybe, but Plein’s staple sequin embellishments and flashy decorations were all still there. The designer introduced graphics that celebrated his two decades in business as well, splashing them on oversized puffer coats, which also came in camouflage or graffiti prints. Plein’s customer has never been a wallflower and won’t shy away from wearing an azure tracksuit decked with skulls under a bright yellow knee-length puffer. There were sharp tailored looks, but of course Plein jazzed them up with star patterns and animal prints and paired them with high-top sneakers and tartan shirts tied around the waist.

For fall, he also launched a see-now-buy-now “Scarface“ capsule collection, with T-shirts gussied up with photos of Al Pacino in his iconic rendition of Tony Montana, and other limited edition bomber jackets and hoodies.

Plein took his bow with his friend, martial arts actor Donnie Yen.