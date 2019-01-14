Sartorial Monk Men's Fall 2019

- Galleries
This collection — spare, elegant and a tad costumey — could have come straight from the Umberto Eco novel “The Name of the Rose,” what with the barefoot models, monastic hoods and floor-sweeping coats and dresses. Designer Sabato Russo said his inspiration for this coed collection is always the same: “Southern Italian tailoring, spirituality and emotion.” Dresses ranged from the demure, as in a long crushed velvet number swiped from a fair maiden’s closet, to the racy, as in one with a low and revealing draped back. Outerwear for men and women was particularly lovely and included tailored and oversize coats, languid bathrobe styles, wizardlike capes, and other toppers that resembled big, cozy blankets. The tailoring offer was uneven, though, and the best suits were the simplest ones with wide-leg trousers. The striped velvet numbers, and others with a thick racing stripe down the leg, missed the mark.