Tom Ford Men's Fall 2019

The designer looked to the BBC nature documentary “Frozen Planet” for fall, blending tailored and outdoorsy clothing with streetwear. Everything was done in luxe fabrics, natch, and even the toughest of outerwear was sculpted and polished.

No Michelin Man or Yeti puffers here.

Looks ranged from a classic chalk stripe suit with a sporty tab belt to tailored puffer ones — peaked lapels and all. Jackets in icy pastels were made from silk with the insulation inside, although trousers came minus any bulk.

Ford gave a long and dark, double-breasted silk overcoat a similar puffer treatment, catering to all those businessmen who prefer to do their deals outside, in subzero temperatures. Other A-frame puffers were sportier and made for the slopes — or for the café terraces overlooking the mountain — and were adorned with utility zips and kangaroo pouches.

As always, Ford added lots of leather, in the form of ice white jackets in cowboy or quilted motorcycle styles or a tailored black suit. He worked an arctic palette of frosty peach, pale gold and mineral tones into silk hoodies and tracksuit bottoms layered under matching tailored jackets.

Smoking jackets in a foil-like silver silk rounded out Ford’s handsome — and utterly practical — offer. Pieces from the collection will appear on the runway alongside women’s wear during Ford’s women’s runway show next month.