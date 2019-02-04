David Hart Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

David Hart offered a total palate cleanser for fall, showing a five-piece, sartorially flavored collection centered around men’s wear basics. “I started with the question, ‘What do you need for the season?’ A great suit, a great merino, a great turtleneck and pleated trousers,” he said.

The minimalistic designs were inspired by the boy bands of the Nineties and eschewed the Fifties and Sixties references that had become Hart’s trademark in past years.

The designer was picked up by Groupe, the incubator concept created by James and Gwendolyn Jurney to help finance emerging designers.

“It’s a support system that protects young guys like David from too much risk,” James Jurney said. “And we believe in him.”