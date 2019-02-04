Palomo Spain Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Alejandro Gómez Palomo continued his journey through Spain in the early 20th century for fall. This time, the offering was inspired by Ballets Russes, a Russian ballet company that came to Spain during the First World War.

That translated into bohemian Russian dancers mixed with flamenco heritage and resulted in an array of maxidresses with poet sleeves, silk printed pajamas and a head-turning velvet cape with a feathered hood.

The collection appeared more masculine and somber this time through the introduction of sleek tailored suits in black and gray shades.

“This is a new take on what I’ve been doing with women’s, but now I’m taking a strong base of tailoring and bringing it into my universe,” he said.

Gómez Palomo also ventured into more-conventional outerwear styles in a set of voluminous nylon anoraks that, thanks to their careful construction, blended easily with the rest of the offering.

Although the invited crowd was enthusiastic about the well-executed collection, Gómez Palomo still needs to prove Palomo Spain is a commercially viable brand. The addition of tailoring is a step in the right direction.