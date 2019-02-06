Robert Geller Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Robert Geller is taking us on a mountain-climbing expedition this fall.

After a three-season hiatus, the designer returned to New York Fashion Week: Men’s with a collection that took him into new territory. He applied his traditional romantic DNA to a performance-driven lineup spurred on by a new collaboration with Lululemon.

“Lulu pushed me in that direction,” he said. “But it’s also the spirit of the times and knowing the functionality of the garments.”

The use of bright neon greens and fuchsias in sweatshirts, pants and suits kept the athletic spirit at an all-time high. And a ubiquitous moon-pattern print that he used in coats, silky shirts, scarves and leggings was part of his fictitious mountainous climb to the moon.

A take on the slogan “I love you to the moon and back” was added to hooded sweatshirts and served as a reminder that Geller is still a romantic at heart.

While the Lululemon collaboration set the tone, Geller’s main collection concentrated around layered wool garments with some innovative dying techniques as seen in oversize wool coats, blazers and jackets all with nylon 3-D utility pockets.

The latest partnership with Common Projects resulted in a chic, high-tech hiking boot/sneaker that, paired with outdoor-inspired pants with articulated knees, that drove the message home.

Geller’s ability to constantly evolve to stay current but still remain true to his roots was on clear display in this successful effort.