Victor Li Men's Fall 2019

Even though this may be his sophomore collection, Victor Li has luxury on the brain.

On his latest trip to Hokkaido, Japan, “I asked myself what I would put into my suitcase from a traveler perspective,” Li said at his presentation, which was held at the Japan Society.

This translated into a sophisticated traveler’s wardrobe, with classic pieces including a taupe shearling jacket worn with soft pink cashmere sweatpants; a cream double-breasted overcoat and a suit offered in three different fits: American, European and a kimono jacket version.

Some of the more fashion-forward pieces, such as an embroidered blanket jacket and a black leather parka, gave the offering that extra luxe feel.

Li also launched accessories this season, offering a nylon waist bag, and two duffel style bags — one in canvas and one in leather.

Whether or not your next trip is short or long, Li definitely knows that comfort and elegance are key.