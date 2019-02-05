Wan Hung Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

With his background working for such high-profile designers as Tom Ford and Simone Rocha, Wan Hung’s first New York Fashion Week runway show drew a lot of interested onlookers who wanted to see first-hand what the Central Saint Martins graduate had up his sleeve.

What he offered up was a men’s and women’s collection heavy on outerwear, especially leather pieces, many with fur trim — both of which the designer stressed were synthetic. A twist on the Perfecto jacket that he reinvented in topcoats and jumpsuits served to make the offering sleek and innovative.

A red shearling topcoat with matching rain boots and an oversize fisherman’s hat, shown throughout the collection, were highlights and among the most directional looks.

With his New York City debut, Hung was among the more interesting additions to the calendar and proved that he’s definitely one to watch.