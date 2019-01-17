13 Bonaparte Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Reinterpreting elements of utilitarian clothes, David Sarfati sought to conceptualize the codes of masculinity through uniforms, sports and transportation design in this well-executed, shoppable collection. Case in point, a large lacquered black denim overshirt with matching pants inspired by the aerodynamic lines of fast cars.

The looks, with their simple shapes and patterns inspired by sports, as well as total looks cut as casual uniforms, were infused with a subtle Nineties flair.

Monochromatic shades of gray, brown and green enhanced the uniform mood, with gardener’s dungarees and a sport top with a kangaroo pocket in shirting or suiting fabrics among highlights.

A pop of color came from the white, black and red Teflon patch outfits with mesh linings inspired by pilot uniforms, worn as total looks or separate.

Sarfati also introduced a three-button suit jacket, unlined and ultra-light, as well as a line of accessories, including detachable fanny packs, sashes with hidden pockets and backpacks, conceived as body accessories, and worked in black and ivory cotton twill to form extensions of the outfits.

A women’s collection is in the pipeline, while cult French photographer Charles Fréger lensed the men’s look book.