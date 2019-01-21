Boramy Viguier Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Two seasons in, Boramy Viguier continues to develop, with a possible partnership brewing for the next edition of Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June with the soon-to-open Galeries Lafayette store on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

The collection was more straight-to-the-point and streamlined, even if the idea is to layer up looks. The biggest fantasy element was his spin on the masculine bulletproof vest made from feminine couture fabrics, going from a shiny green moiré with a futuristic feel to a romantic floral, which were fun.

But Viguier’s thing is outerwear, with among the highlights a military parka in a croc-effect faux leather with duffle coat pockets and tailored buttons; a black military cape with a subtle monastic vibe, “that can be worn belted,” and technical outerwear in a Prince of Wales check.