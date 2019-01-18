The party tricks were as diverse as the Hong Kong-based streetwear brand’s range of collaborations: pole dancing, disco lights and fluffy life-size bears entertained guests at the Clot presentation, introducing the line’s fall 2019 collection for both men and women.

Called “Out of This World,” the collection, designed by Clot founders Edison Chen and Kevin Poon, featured galactic prints and tie-dye details on hoodies, sweatshirts and trackpants in popping Eighties hues — purple, magenta, yellow, baby blue. Trousers and overalls were created in collaboration with Dickies, and models sported both G-shock watches and Converse trainers, two other brands Clot counts among its partners. On the lower level of the space, Chen and Poon unveiled a full silhouette created with Nike, complete with high-vis details and custom trainers.

It’s the brand’s second presentation in Paris after debuting in New York in 2018. “We like how fast everything changes here and how everyone has a unique style,” said Poon, who is slowly moving away from the term “streetwear” to describe Clot’s creations. “It’s whatever goes. Fashion isn’t really about streetwear, formal wear or couture anymore — it’s just casual.”