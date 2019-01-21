Dunhill Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Building on his distinctive aesthetic for the house, Mark Weston continued his tweaking of the classic wardrobe, pushing a dressier, evening vibe underscored by a dark palette mixing gray, black and navy with optic white.

The designer tinkered with proportions, like the boxy looking double-breasted jackets, especially one in an oversize check print. New directions included the total looks based on a matching pant, jacket and funnel-neck top in the same fabric.

Details added elements of cool: the buckle belt worn off-center, kimono lapels on classic double-breasted jackets, which lent a minimalist flavor, and slits at the hem of large pants to make them flare over the shoe.

Weston continued mixing traditional pieces with leather, spanning T-shirts and shirts with white stitching details on the collar, with black velvet among the key fabrics.

His use of feminine moiré silks and a peppering of jewel tones on cummerbunds and a parka towards the end added a luxurious touch. Ditto for a striking brown print evoking the walnut burl interiors of a vintage Rolls-Royce or Jaguar.