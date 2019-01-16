Galleries

The design team took as its starting point the atlas and the relationship between images in art and geography.

Maps were a key theme, from the paintings of Keith Haring — a prominent element of the collection, with the artist’s graphics patterning chunky knits and hoodies — via an official partnership with the artist’s studio, to vintage military maps from the Fifties, used on shirts and a delightful long scarf dress composed of sheets of rayon printed with maps, layered with a blue workwear vest.

The palette centered on graphic contrasts of white, black and red mixed with muted grayish tones, including a pleasing anthracite jacket in overdyed tartan. Breaking that was a fluid bright blue liquid satin used on jumpsuits, shirts and men’s pants to contrast with the matte aspect of the wool items.

The line ticked off the season’s staples, including the bomber jacket — the new biker — and a logo T-shirt, with fashion-y references peppering the merch-friendly basics, mixing formal pieces like coats and trenches with a casual attitude. A sense of uniform unified the collection, from a lab-coat-style blue women’s coat worn with an austere black turtleneck wrapped in a chain, to simple workwear outfits with a military vibe for men sporting ring pull details on the zippers.

Allover prints based on shots of Digital Visual Interfaces capturing still lifes of plants with the camera time codes, designed in collaboration with American artist Colin Snapp, patterned a capsule of long dresses.

The footwear was designed in collaboration with Adieu in a collection that, despite all its worldly, artistic leanings, is destined for hiking around cities.