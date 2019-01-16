Facetasm Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Hiromichi Ochiai decided there’s just not enough fantasy in the fashion world, concluding that was exactly what he was going to offer in his coed collection for fall. He spliced mystical motifs like pentagrams, owls and tigers across his asymmetric layered sportswear in its rainbow-color palette in a way that was as quirky yet articulate as usual.

He busied things up further with skater check backgrounds, slouchy velvet tailoring and floral flounces. Wool, this is the second season of the designer’s collaboration with Woolmark, was seen in fun iterations like argyle track pants and plenty of shearling capes and details. By adding some magic, Ochiai proved once again that sportswear with a twist can certainly cast a spell.