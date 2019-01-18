GEYM Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Parisian streetwear brand GEYM — for “Go East Young Man” — wants to create clothing that is urban and technical. “On today’s market, there is either one or the other. The offer is very categorized: there is nothing that can do both,” said Charles Gaston-Dreyfus, one of the designers. The brand’s fall collection aimed to fill that gap: the Parisian label’s studio came up with a pair of relaxed water-repellent trousers, to be worn with a waterproof trenchcoat on which the belt is tied at the back of the garment rather than its front, giving it less of a formal look.

The collection was themed around the wardrobe of Seventies British racing driver James Hunt. A first section was dedicated to racing gear: sweatpants had functional cargo pockets and Formula One-style lines along the leg, worn with zip-up sweaters in block colors. But there was also the perfect off-track wardrobe. “Hunt was quite rock ’n’ roll,” said codesigner Claude Sérieux, adding that the sportsman was known to have been a bit of a party boy. GEYM’s slick wool coats and gray flannel suits would have made the perfect uniform.