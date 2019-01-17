Galleries

Collection

Yusuke Takahashi noted that en route to the office he never carries any sort of bag these days. “Everything is in the phone — even the wallet, keys, e-mails and music,” explained the designer. “I realized men, they are free…they’re like the wind.”

So wind became the theme of his breezy, chic fall collection, which included numerous billowing silhouettes, such as wide trousers and wafting jackets, plus colors that pop.

“I used a lot of techniques and created some abstract motifs to express the invisible wind and speed,” continued Takahashi, who employed methods including batik and tie-dye on a host of natural fabrics, such as wool and cotton. Then he injected some bright hues like yellow and pink into the clothes — that were otherwise in the brand’s traditional palette of navy, charcoal and black — and accessories.

The result was a blurring of the line separating workwear and activewear. For one look, a pink-and-orange V-neck top and navy trousers were overlaid with a long gray jacket and finished off with white gummy shoes. In another, a purple shirt with navy trim was worn under a short navy zip jacket and over baggy orange-and-purple pants featuring a swirly print.

“So the mood is more sporty,” Takahashi said. Yet, the vibe remained very much in the spirit of the brand, while keeping it part of today’s conversation.