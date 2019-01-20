Jacquemus Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

After launching men’s on a beach in the South of France last June, Simon Porte Jacquemus, who is entering a transitional phase as the brand grows, including a new Paris headquarters four times bigger than his current base, left the Mediterranean behind and headed inland for this charming homage to workers. (The invite for the collection, titled “Le Meunier,” or “The Miller,” and based on French workwear, was a loaf of bread wrapped in a white tea towel signed Jacquemus.)

“When I was a kid I was obsessed by the uniforms of my uncle who was an electrician,” said the designer, who grew up in the countryside in Provence and is from a family of farmers.

The models — clad in updates on the workwear jacket, including marine jackets, and a black style with a polo collar and a leather logo card tucked into one of its patch pockets; a white reporter vest worn over a zipped jacket, and a quilted cotton light blue shirt — gathered at a farm table spread with trays of croissants and hunks of bread and cheese.

One sported caramel leather chaps, with the theme lending more sustenance to the fledgling men’s line, as well as another chapter in the storytelling.

A voluminous earth-colored corduroy shirt and blazing orange cargo pant added warmth, while the one minimalist, double-breasted suit came dusted with a faded print of rosemary flowers.

The accessories included cross-body leather pouches, leather neckerchiefs, and sneakers and boots with vulcanized rubber edging.

Keeping it real, the focus, said Jacquemus, in his role as a clothes merchant, is on “jeans for every day and huge parkas; clothes for men with accessible prices.”