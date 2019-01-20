Karl Lagerfeld Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Karl Lagerfeld doubled down on versatile this season, offering a playful lineup of slick city wear for a certain breed of the fashion conscious. Layered looks came without the added bulk, including a smart, naval-style wool jacket embellished with an attached hoodie, as if a full puffer coat was worn underneath.

The abundance of logos showed no sign of letting up —“Karl” was applied in every shape and form imaginable: in cursive letters, embroidered over the full name; block letters, all caps, on the underside of a polo shirt’s collar; anchoring the bottom hem of a sweater or full tilt, across the chest.

Other references included an imposing white K stamped with the designer’s famous ponytailed silhouette and an emoji-style cartoon figure with huge sunglasses, outlined in rubber and applied to a hooded sweatshirt. The color palette was restricted to mostly black, navy, white and gray, with the occasional flash of burgundy. Further signalling the designer’s personal style were details like a matte black chain looped down the left side of a dressy pair of black trousers, creased in the middle.

The collection was presented in the heart of Lagerfeld’s Saint Germain stomping ground; upstairs in the label’s flagship Left Bank store on the famed boulevard.

There were messages, too, printed on a sleeve in one case: “The essential thing in life is to reinvent oneself.” The attribution? Karl Lagerfeld, naturally.