Lemaire Men's Fall 2019

Christophe Lemaire took a tailored turn, hanging onto all of his signature soft edges, as he added some structure. There was an early Seventies breeze blowing through the collection with silky, wide-collar shirts, broad lapels and trousers that were wide, straight-legged or cropped and boot-cut.

Other suits were done in tailored flannel felt or bottle green denim with a workwear feel. Softness came in the form of pajamas with a Florentine marbled paper print, part of an ongoing collaboration with Sunspel, ribbed cotton turtlenecks and alpaca coats with toggles or brightly colored flecks. Lemaire held his presentation at École Duperré, a school for the applied arts, where he works with fashion students, helping to educate them about the industry.