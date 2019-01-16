Linder Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Linder’s men’s wear designer Kirk Millar took a trip to czarist Russia for fall, tapping into the rich symbolism of the Romanov dynasty. The references were most literal on a series of silk scarves printed with evocative imagery that peppered the collection, but entered kitsch territory on a jewelry-print spandex top.

Cameos and bouclé patches were appliquéd onto sweatshirts, collarless shirts and boxer shorts, while military details evoked the family’s exodus by way of outsize belted trench coats and ultra-long handspun scarves. Such elements provided an appealing contrast to the label’s gauche straight-legged pants and boxy jackets, done this season in a vibrant tomato red and set off with Swarovski accessories.