Maxime Simoëns went out on the town for fall. With his New York cityscape-inspired “Night Dream” collection, he combined his sporty staples like sweatshirts and tailored trackpants in a dark register with more structured pieces like a boxy velvet suit in burgundy intended to channel a Nineties’ Wall Street vibe, continuing with his own twist on Americana he introduced for spring, but dressing it up a little.

Intarsia bomber jackets were adorned with skyscraper motifs or the blurred flecks of headlights moving in the distance, a concept also worked as a giant dot print on several looks. Hidden among the statement pieces, there were some great cozy wool parkas, chunky knits and smart yet comfy looking pants that offered a more casual take on the theme.