Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Fall 2019

If the invitation showing a scantily clad woman holding cards and standing behind a box of gaming chips didn’t give away Maison Mihara Yasuhiro’s fall collection’s “casino” theme, then the joker-like single lines drawn under each eye of the models or the jacquard shirt and scarves featuring roulette tables and playing card prints would have.

“I love games — card games and poker,” said the designer with a grin backstage after the show. “I just wanted to create clothes for those people who gather in the places where they gamble. Also, I think nowadays the fashion business is like a game, and I just want to play games by my own rules.”

And so he has. For the season, Yasuhiro homed in on Fifties Americana. “I like to use elements like denim and military looks,” he said, adding features from the U.S.’s West Coast were thrown into the mix, as well.

The Japanese designer’s signature layering of garments was created using a reconstruction technique that fuses pieces such as sweaters to overcoats and trenches to denim jackets.

The layered trompe l’oeil ensembles included a red-and-white sweatshirt under a checkered shirt blended with a denim jacket and worn over black trousers, and a satin bomber jacket melded with an inside-out tailored coat atop sporty leggings and a sweatshirt.

A lot was going on here, but it worked well.