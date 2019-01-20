Martine Rose Men's Fall 2019

- Galleries
The designer looked once again to her Jamaican heritage – and her British upbringing – for this collection, which put a fresh spin on sporty and street staples. Silky bomber jackets and cotton hoodies came in sun-bleached shades of blue or purple, while T-shirts were stitched together, one inside the other. Ruching gave football shirts and track suit jackets a fun, feminine spin while a print taken from the colors of Jamaican coffee and the country’s national dish, ackee and saltfish, brightened up a lineup of bowling style shirts. Tailoring took a whimsical turn, with a “wrap suit” jacket that buttoned on the side, and a sun-faded blue suit based on a flowered upholstery fabric. Rose is a talent who’s been wowing London for a while now, and she’s going from strength to strength.