Namacheko Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

At first glance, the boys at Namacheko seemed like model employees, complete with tame side-partings and strict suits. But look a little closer and you noticed a streak of pink in their hair, sleeves trailing down to cover hands, or leather ruffles added onto classic brogue shoes.

“I looked to myself at the age of 23, when I was in my second year studying civil engineering,” said designer Dilan Lurr, now 30, who studied at Lund University in Sweden. “I became a very bad student: I spent all my time in nightclubs, playing video games or painting at home. I was actually horrified with the idea of becoming an engineer and working in an office. Why did I even want to do that in the first place?”

He created the perfect wardrobe for creative office workers trapped in a corporate life and striving to express their artistic side. Materials like nylon and mesh, references to the technical aspect of engineering, were turned into cool coats, in both teal and royal blue, printed with marble-like illustrations. Two white jackets were adorned with geometric lines, while a pristine lab coat was jazzed up with a pair of red trousers and a deep blue sweater, its trailing sleeves peeping out from underneath.

The silhouettes hummed with repressed energy. Cold tones dominated the color palette until the creative explosion of the three final looks: over a strict silhouette of a white shirt and black pants, oversized wool sweaters printed with paint swirls were a triumphant middle finger to corporate dress codes.