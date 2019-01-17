  View Gallery — 29   Photos


Anthony Alvarez channeled his passion for music in the fifth collection for his label One Culture. A self-taught designer – he trained in business in New York before moving to Paris to launch his brand – Alvarez focused on the rich history of Detroit and its different cultural waves.

Retro corduroy jackets and trousers, worn over a chunky velvet turtleneck, referenced the birth of Motown, with nods to Berry Gordy and Aretha Franklin embroidered onto some of the pieces.

A second part of the collection celebrated the techno era of the Michigan city, with tie dye T-shirts and rave-ready outfits such as golden windbreakers and high-waisted tracksuits. The last section was the most current: “I’m really inspired by the city’s new-found energy,” said the designer, who recreated a party vibe for his presentation, with hip-hop blaring all over the dark space. Streetwear-inspired styles, such as silver bomber jackets and cargo pants, illustrated Detroit’s current rebirth and the flock of edgy musicians who have elected it as their new cultural mecca.

One Culture Men's Fall 2019

29 Photos 

load comments