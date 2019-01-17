One Culture Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Anthony Alvarez channeled his passion for music in the fifth collection for his label One Culture. A self-taught designer – he trained in business in New York before moving to Paris to launch his brand – Alvarez focused on the rich history of Detroit and its different cultural waves.

Retro corduroy jackets and trousers, worn over a chunky velvet turtleneck, referenced the birth of Motown, with nods to Berry Gordy and Aretha Franklin embroidered onto some of the pieces.

A second part of the collection celebrated the techno era of the Michigan city, with tie dye T-shirts and rave-ready outfits such as golden windbreakers and high-waisted tracksuits. The last section was the most current: “I’m really inspired by the city’s new-found energy,” said the designer, who recreated a party vibe for his presentation, with hip-hop blaring all over the dark space. Streetwear-inspired styles, such as silver bomber jackets and cargo pants, illustrated Detroit’s current rebirth and the flock of edgy musicians who have elected it as their new cultural mecca.