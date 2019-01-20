Pringle of Scotland Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Pringle’s in-house design team looked to the windswept landscape of the Outer Hebrides, off the coast of Scotland, to Harris Tweed and to the textile designs of Charles Rennie Mackintosh, in particular his argyles, for this handsome collection of knits and outerwear.

Mackintosh’s lean, graphic argyle shapes came in many forms: They were hand-knitted into chunky sweaters, or magnified and aligned in neat rows on twin sets with V-neck cardigans. Some designs were even printed onto long-sleeve T-shirts with a blurry batik effect. The color palette included rust, berry, blue and multiple shades of gray.

The brand is also adopting more sustainable practices, and has introduced a line of recycled cashmere and wool sweaters under the label Conscious Craftsmanship. The sweaters are 95 percent cashmere, made from old garments that have been pulled apart and re-spun with wool. They came loose and languid as cable-knits, or in color blocks, and the feel was virtually indistinguishable from pure cashmere.

Pringle did some outerwear, too, working up a short jacket in gray Harris Tweed and a matching houndstooth wool coat, with a built-in quilted gilet.