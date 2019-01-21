Reese Cooper Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

“It’s all me that went into this, I did everything from start to finish,” said Reese Cooper of his third collection, titled “Hitchhiking,” or in other words: “travel and moving ahead, getting out of wherever you are.”

Despite his young age — all of 21 — there’s a studied, old soul flavor to everything Cooper does, as the result of endless hours of research throwing pieces in dye vats, and destroying them in his Los Angeles-based factory.

With functionality the thing this season, the line was full of it, including a great aviator jacket and cargo vest patched together, and a hunter-inspired jacket with, in lieu of a lining, one giant pocket running along the inside of the piece, also accessible from the back.

Another collarless jacket came patched from aged custom-made bandanas, with among other highlights a Japanese high-pile Sherpa fleece with a colored nylon panel hiding a zipper, which was bang on trend.

T-shirts sported fun hand-drawn graphics by his truly, while the flannel shirts made from two different checks that he overlaid, with pockets at the joint, were terrific, with a lot of the clothes inspired by his favorite vintage pieces.