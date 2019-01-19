System Studios Fall 2019

Galleries

For its first show in Paris, Korean label System Studios took over Yoyo, the club in the basement of the Palais de Tokyo, where it built a boxing ring in keeping with its fall theme, “Versus.” Models walked up to the ring two-by-two for a face-off between different styles: the aim wasn’t to pit the men’s collection against the women’s (the show was coed) but rather to underline the contrast between various colors, materials and shapes.

On one side of the ring, a model stood clothed in a heavily layered look featuring a sleeveless puffer jacket, a checked overcoat, a suit jacket and a polo neck sweater. On the other, a model wore a tomato red down coat over a tracksuit and a hoodie. Despite their differences, both styles translated System Studios’ street-style-inspired aesthetic: wearable pieces made in luxurious fabrics, as demonstrated by the eye-catching, knee-high leather boots and leather trenchcoats worn by some of the female models.

The styling was on point: a cross-body bag was loped across a coat front, a trenchcoat was worn over simple light-washed jeans and a plaid shirt, a teddy-bear jacket over a hoodie looked cozy. A pair of trousers sported exaggerated hems, highlighting the Converse sneakers on the models’ feet: a team member confided that the Seoul-based label has inked an official collaboration with the brand for next season. The collection wasn’t groundbreaking, but that didn’t stop it from being desirable.