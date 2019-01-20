Triple RRR Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Robert Cavalli’s fall collection was all about ease, and the designer’s Tuscan roots, too. He whipped up a series of velvet or cashmere silk dressing gowns, some glistening with Lurex threads, others patched with fur and others, still, with jacquards showing leopards, or sound waves meant to mimic the frequency of a leopard’s roar.

He also took Gustave Doré’s illustrations of Dante’s “Divine Comedy” – Purgatory and Hell in particular – and layered bits of them onto silk shirts, while a glittering two-headed snake wound its way up a trouser leg. Other trousers had contrasting stripes down the side that ended with little fringes. Denim, too, had a glamorous touch, with the tall, upturned cuffs on black jeans painted gold.

The versatile collection offered up a snazzy alternative to street wear – although Cavalli pointed out that he likes to layer the robes over a hoodie. The prices are competitive, ranging from about 300 euros for a hoodie to 1,200 euros for a cashmere coat.