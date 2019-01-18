Uniforme Paris Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

For their second outing on the Paris men’s calendar, Uniforme Paris designers Hugues Fauchard and Rémi Bats sought to knock home an ecological message that is the antithesis of fast fashion. Built to last, their thoughtfully crafted workwear-inspired collection celebrated the humble gardener for fall, the message being that the solution to climate change perhaps lies in the earth itself.

Reinterpreting camouflage, the key print in the collection was an abstract vision of bacteria come to save the world as they multiplied across a lightweight viscose parka. Natural, carefully sourced fabrics like wool and organic cotton peppered the crisp yet gentle lineup with its earthy color palette.

Wide ribbed collars and waists protected the body, as on a cinched bomber jacket or a military-inspired wool coat. An oversized suit with contrast stitching was delivered in a rich chocolate shade, while references to horticultural life were more literal on a lightweight check shirt or double-pocket pants, for example. Wide-brimmed hats created in collaboration with Maison Michel topped off the outdoorsy look.