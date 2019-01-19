Wooyoungmi Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

F. Scott Fitzgerald served as inspiration for Wooyoungmi’s fall collection for men, said Katie Chung backstage after the show. But it wasn’t Fitzgerald himself she had in mind, rather how he was a key figure in the Lost Generation group of disillusioned writers and poets in the Twenties.

“I feel like there’s a parallel with what’s happening [today] with the young generation,” she explained. “I was trying to mix what’s happening now with what happened then. Hip-hop is the new jazz.”

Fashion-wise, that translated into a mash-up of sartorial and urban looks, moving the brand more into the present. “We are showing quite a lot of sports-streetwear,” said Chung. “That’s something very new for Wooyoungmi.”

Other firsts: The brand’s fashion was spiked with bright yellow and colored denim was introduced.

The show’s staging referenced the unrest in France due to the ongoing Yellow Vest demonstrations. Set in the Salle Wagram auditorium, under sparkling chandeliers, models walked around metallic street barriers — just like those spread throughout the streets of Paris on Saturday.

Gone here was the romantic bohemian man of seasons past. Today’s Wooyoungmi guy was ready to hit the streets in layered ensembles, like the gray tweed suit worn over a sports shirt and under a heather-colored warm-up top and long gray jacket. In another look, sportswear came paired with suiting and a leather coat.